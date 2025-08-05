Chelsea Exclude Sterling, Eight Others From Official Website

Raheem Sterling is reportedly one of nine Chelsea players who have been excluded from the club’s official website ahead of the 2025-26 season.

According to The Mirror, the senior segment of the website do not provide a profile or photo for Sterling and the other eight Blues players.

Since his high profile move from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2022, Sterling has failed to live up to expectations following two seasons where he scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists prior to being shipped to Arsenal on loan.

Who Are The Other Players Left Out Of Chelsea’s Website?

Eight first-team players, including Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, have already left Chelsea this summer, and many more are anticipated to leave before the transfer window closes.

The Blues are keen to let go of a number of unwanted players, including Sterling, and by removing him from the website, they have made it apparent that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja, who are on the verge of sealing moves to Burnley, are also absent.

Alfie Gilchrist, an academy product who played on loan at Sheffield United last season, is another player who is not listed on the website.

Saudi Arabian and Championship clubs are believed to be interested in the 21-year-old defender.

After being shut out by Enzo Maresca, Ben Chilwell, who join Chelsea from Leicester City for over £45 million 2020, has also been left out.

The other people not present are David Datro Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Renato Veiga, and Axel Disasi.

Chelsea are looking to trim down their bloated squad by offloading some unwanted players ahead of the new campaign.

The Blues returned to training on Monday following their FIFA Club World Cup final victory over Paris Saint-Germain as they seek to battle for major honours this season.



