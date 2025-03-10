Chelsea To Push For Super Eagles Star In Summer

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly ready to push for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nigeria striker Victor Boniface in the summer.

The Blues are in search of another forward who can compete with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.





Injuries to both Jackson and Guiu have forced manager Enzo Maresca to use Pedro Neto as a false nine in recent weeks.

Now according to CaughtOffside (as per TEAMtalk) Chelsea are doing everything in their powers to bring Boniface on board this summer.



The report stated there is growing competition for Boniface, but the London club are determined to ensure he moves to Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be monitoring the striker’s situation, while Newcastle United have shortlisted him in case they lose Alexander Isak.

It is believed Chelsea are well aware of these interests and are planning talks with both the 24-year-old and Leverkusen in the near future.

Previous reports detailing Chelsea’s interest in the Nigerian have suggested he will cost around €70million.

Boniface has scored seven goals in 14 appearances in the Bundesliga this season for Leverkusen.

He has 10 goals in 20 matches in all competitions for the league champions this campaign.

Also, he was named in coach Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles 39-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Rwanda and Zimbabwe.



