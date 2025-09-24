Chippa United Boss Explains Nwabali’s Absence In Defeat To Polokwane City

Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael says there are some internal issues surrounding Stanley Nwabali’s absence from the side’s clash with Polokwane City on Sunday.

Nwabali was not included in the matchday squad for the Chili Boys 2-1 defeat at Polokwane City.

Eymael Keeps Mum On Nwabali

Eymael, who refused to divulge what the issues are exactly said it will be sorted out internally.

“Also to deal with some internal issues that are happening you saw that one important player [Nwabali] was not there today,” Eymael was quoted by Idiski Times.

“So, it’s a problem that we have to solve. But the goalkeeper [Sithole] did a good game he had a good game, and I want to congratulate him for that.

“I want to congratulate these two goalkeepers who are working hard and the goalkeeper coach. I’m sure we will bounce back.

“I cannot talk about that; I prefer not to talk about it to the media. First, I think we have to solve the problem internally, and it’s sad, but it’s like that sometimes it happens in soccer.

“But okay it gives a chance to other guys they have to take also the chance. And you know it’s important that everybody wants to play for Chippa United and to go in the same direction. It’s the only solution to take this team up and I think we are capable to do it.”

By Adeboye Amosu




