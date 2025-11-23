Dias Questions VAR Decisions In Man City’s Defeat To Newcastle

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was left unimpressed over the VAR decisions that went against his team in their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Newcastle had two goals from Harvey Barnes to thank for their victory, coming first in the 64th and then the 70th minute.

Dias had equalised four minutes after Barnes’ first strike, but any joy for the visitors was short-lived.

The second was controversial because some on the City side thought that Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes had been too physical with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City boss Pep Guardiola even appeared to confront the Brazilian on the pitch after the full-time whistle, though he would not be drawn on the matter in his post-match comments or during his press conference.

The City defender queried one first-half decision that went against team-mate Phil Foden, but was most concerned about the decision to let the second goal for Newcastle and Harvey Barnes stand.

There were suggestions that Barnes had been pushing Donnarumma, and that Newcastle captain Guimaraes had been at fault, but the winner was ultimately allowed to stand.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via TNT Sports) after the defeat, the Portuguese defender said: “I feel like the one in the first half with Phil [Foden] they said it was pretty clear, but I don’t even go there. Of all the decisions, only the second goal we need to make it make sense.”

He added: “Where’s the sense in their player pushing our keeper out of the goal. What are we allowing and for how long?

“It’s more like sometimes you allow it, and sometimes you don’t, so what can you do? In the second goal, Gigi [Donnarumma] is being pushed outside his area and there is no consequence.

Also Read: Liverpool Must Be Patient With Slot –Redknapp

“I have had a chance to see, I didn’t even see it out of the pitch. I had the chance to see the review and I think it is [Harvey] Barnes is pushing him away from the goal.

“We are so picky with certain contacts, but then ones like this with the keeper, then they allow it. If this is the rule then fine. But then let us do the same.

“Back in the day it was a foul, and now apparently it is allowed. It is one of them that when you lose people say you are trying to find excuses, but today Newcastle were better.

“They deserved the win because of that. They were able to finish more chances than us. There needs to be a rule.”



