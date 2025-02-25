Done Deal: Canadian Club AFC Toronto Sign Super Falcons Forward

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has joined Canadian club, AFC Toronto, reports Completesports.com.

Okoronkwo linked up with AFC Toronto from Chinese Women’s Super League club, Changchun Dazhong.





The 27-year-old expressed her excitement after signing for the club.

“I’m so thrilled to join AFC Toronto for the inaugural Northern Super League season and to have

the opportunity to play in Canada. It’s really exciting to be part of something historic,” she told the club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to discovering the city, but most of all, I can’t

wait to help AFC Toronto score goals and push the club to the top of the standings.”

Sporting director Billy Wilson said: “We are delighted to welcome a player of Esther’s quality to Toronto. She is a player we identified

and tracked for some time, and we believe she has all the necessary attributes to be a genuine

difference-maker.

“Most comfortable as a centre forward, Esther’s technical and physical qualities allow her to occupy various positions which she demonstrated on the highest stages.

“She is a fantastic addition to our roster and I am sure our supporters will relish the opportunity to watch her represent the city during this new chapter.”

Okoronkwo started her professional career in France with AS Saint-Étienne, and later played for UDG Tenerife in Spain’s Liga F.

The striker was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris .

By Adeboye Amosu



