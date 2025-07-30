Done Deal: Luis Diaz Completes Move To Bayern Munich

Colombian international Luis Diaz has completed a £65.5m move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Diaz put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Reds.

The Premier League champions beat LaLiga giants Barcelona to the signature of the talented winger.

The 28-year-old, has two years left on his contract expressed his desire to leave the Anfield.

Liverpool signed the player from Portuguese club FC Porto in 2022, and are set to make make a profit of around £22m.

“I’m very happy, It means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my style of playing football and my personality, Diaz told club’s official website.

“I want to help my new team with my style of football and my personality. My goal is to win every possible title – we will work towards that every day as a team.”

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl is proud of the deal: “Luis Díaz is an internationally experienced player with tremendous quality, great skills, and great reliability. He will help our team immediately.

“We are happy that we were able to bring him to FC Bayern. Transfers like this work when everything meshes together. Our fans can look forward to an exceptional player.”

Diaz will wear the No14 shirt at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have now generated more than £130m from sales this summer.



