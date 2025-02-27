Done Deal: Super Falcons forward Completes Move To Chinese Club Laoning Baye

Chinese Women’s Super League club Liaoning Baye have completed the signing of Super Falcons striker Chinonyerem Macleans.

Macleans moved to Liaoning Baye after a brief spell with Saudi Arabian club, Al Shabab.





The 25-year-old started her career with Nigeria Women’s Football League, NWFL, club, Bayelsa Queens.

The striker was on the books of Bayelsa Queens for five years before moving to Belarusian club, Bobruichanka.

Macleans later joined Polish club Stomilanki Olsztyn, and then moved to Górnik Leczna.

The Nigerian scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for Górnik Leczna.

She later moved to Russian club Locomotiv Moscow, and netted 14 goals in 33 appearances.

It would be recalled that another Nigerian Folashade Ijamilusi joined Liaoning Baye earlier this month.

By Adeboye Amosu





