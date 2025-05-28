ECL: Reece James Wary Of High-Class Real Betis

Chelsea captain Reece James has earned his teammates they ahoukd be ready to face a high-class Real Betis side, in the Europa Conference League final today (Wednesday).

The Blues have the chance to create history as they could become the first side to win all UEFA competitions if they can overcome Betis.

Enzo Maresca’s men secured Champions League football for next season after finishing in the top-five in the just concluded Premier League campaign.

Now they can end the season on a high by adding the Conference League to their European collections that already boast of two Champions League and one Europa League titles.

But speaking during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, James said his teammates should be ready to face a side loaded with quality players.

“The game is going to be a high-class game against a high-class opposition who have a number of high-class players, but we will set up strong and set out to win.

“I think the message from our manager has been clear from day one. You can’t neglect any competition you are in, and you need to give it your all. At the end of the day, it’s another huge European competition, just look at the game tomorrow against such a big team with such a big history.”

One player who will be key to keeping Betis at bay is Moises Caicedo.

James praised the Ecuadorian for his incredible campaign in which he received the Blues’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

“I think when [Moises] first arrived, he found it difficult from what he told me. But this season he has grown so much as a person and a player – and English is getting better, which helps!

“He’s key to our team and he’s the only player to have played every Premier League game this season. I think it shows how much and how well he has done.”



