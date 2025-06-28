Emenalo Knows What It Takes To Run Football –Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong believes Sporting Director of the Saudi Pro League, Michael Emenalo, has what it takes to run football anywhere in the world.



In a chat with One Football, the Al-Kholood defender stated that the former Chelsea and Monaco technical director has had a positive impact on his game since he arrived in the Saudi League.



Troost-Ekong also described Emenalo as his role model and hopes to emulate him when he retires from football.



“Michael is another person that I’ll put down as maybe my modern idols now,” the 31-year-old told the Saudi Pro League in Ar Rass, in quotes revealed by One Football.

“[Michael’s] background as a player, especially as a Super Eagles player, what he achieved at Chelsea, at Monaco, and now in the SPL, is something special, something you don’t see very often.



“When we had a chance to meet, it was great to pick his brain, understand the process, how things work here. Who knows, maybe in the future I’d like to have a similar role beyond football.



“So he’s been great to really help me with that. He’s encouraging me to do more and to continue to play my best football, and it’s great to have people like him involved in a project, which just adds to and validates what everyone’s doing here.



“It’s only going to help improve the standard year-by-year, because someone like Michael understands what it takes to run football at the highest level, and he’s doing his best to implement that here, too,” Ekong concluded.







