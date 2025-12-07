EPL Legend Slams Salah For Disrespecting Slot, Teammates After Leeds Vs Liverpool Post-Match Comments

Mohamed Salah has been branded an “embarrassment” and “disrespectful to his teammates and manager” after letting loose on Liverpool and Arne Slot following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.

The Egyptian winger was benched for the third game in a row this weekend as the Reds made the trip to Elland Road, yet this time he failed to make it onto the field as the hosts twice came from behind to secure a point in an enthralling contest under the lights.

However, his lack of involvement seemingly got the better of Salah’s emotions, as after the game, he dropped several bombshells that took aim at his relationship with Slot and claimed that somebody doesn’t want him at the club. He also added that he’s been “thrown under the bus”, completely calling into question his future at Anfield.

“I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus,” Salah said following the game (via liverpool.com).

“That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

The fallout from the interview has already been astronomical, with fans now fearing that Salah may have played his final game for the club, and that he could soon be on his way out the door with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Some big names within the game have also aired their thoughts on the situation, including former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, who took to social media to slam Salah as “embarrassing” for his post-match comments.

“Embarrassing from Mo Salah and disrespectful to his teammates and his manager,” Sutton posted to X. “Salah is no different from any other player … if a player’s form drops as Salah’s has he is the same as anyone else and has to accept being benched… but he thinks he’s too good to be benched sadly…”



