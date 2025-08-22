Estêvão Sets New EPL Record As Chelsea Thrash West Ham 5-1

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in their opening fixture, Chelsea recorded their first win of the new Premier League season by hammering West Ham 5-1 away on Friday night.

New signing Estêvão is the youngest ever player, at 18 years and 120 days old, to assist a goal for Chelsea in Premier League history.

Estêvão set up Enzo Fernandez who got Chelsea’s third goal.

After losing 3-0 at Sunderland last weekend, Potter’s side have already conceded eight goals this season, the most a West Ham team have conceded across their opening two games of a top-flight season, Sky Sports reports.

Lucas Paqueta had fired West Ham into a six minutes lead with a strike from range.

Joao Pedro headed Chelsea level on 15 minutes before Pedro Neto (23 minutes) and Fernandez (34 minutes) both scored from close range to leave the west Londoners 3-1 up at the break.

Chelsea then scored twice from corners early in the second half as new West Ham goalkeeper Mads Hermansen had a home debut to forget, flapping a cross to Moises Caicedo to score in the 54th minute before Trevoh Chalobah scored from another set-piece on 58 minutes.

The win took Chelsea to top on four points while West Ham are bottom with no point in the league table.



