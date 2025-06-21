Everton Celebrate Payne’s Super Falcons Call-up For WAFCON 2024

Everton women’s football club have congratulated Toni Payne following her inclusion in the Super Falcons squad for this year’s Cup of Nations.

On Friday, Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu unveiled his 24-player list for the tournament with Payne making the cut.

The 30-year-old is one of six midfielders selected by the team’s coaching crew.

Reacting to her call-up Everton women wrote on X:”Toni Payne has been named in Nigeria’s squad to travel to the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations!

“✈️ Congratulations, Toni! Good luck with Naija!”

This would be Payne’s fourth appearance at a major tournament with the Super Falcons.

She made her first appearance at the 2022 WAFCON where the Falcons finished fourth.

Payne was part of the squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA women’s world Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Also, she was part of the side that featured at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, the WAFCON 2024 will take place in Morocco from July 5th – 26th 2025.

The Super Falcons are in Group B and will kick off their campaign against Tunisia on Sunday, July 6, before facing Botswana (July 10) and Algeria (July 13).

The last time the Falcons were crowned African champions was in 2018 when they defeated South Africa on penalties.

Since the WAFCON began in 1998 the Super Falcons are the most successful team with nine titles.

By James Agberebi



