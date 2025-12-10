Ex-Liverpool Star A Major Contender To Replace Under-fire Alonso At Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa is a top contender to replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

Alonso is under serious pressure at the Bernabeu following a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

After beating Barcelona in October, Madrid went five points clear of their rivals. Now they are four points behind them in LaLiga.

The Spaniard was only appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement in May following success at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Athletic (via talkSPORT) report that internal discussions have been held by key figures at Real Madrid.

They face Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday night and the result could decide his future.

The report adds that former Liverpool and Madrid defender Arbeloa, who is in charge of their Castilla team, is a contender to take charge should he be sacked.

Another name mooted is a return for Zinedine Zidane, who won three back-to-back Champions League titles in the first of two spells with the club.

Alonso started off relatively well at Madrid, climbing to the top of LaLiga in October.

However, a well-publicised fallout with Vinicius Jr has brought into question whether or not his philosophy will gel at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr was furious at being substituted in that Clasico win against Barcelona, which was seen to have undermined his authority at the club.



