Ex-Real Madrid Coach Under Consideration For Chelsea Job

Xabi Alonso, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva are among the managers under consideration by Chelsea as they seek a fifth permanent appointment of the BlueCo era, according to Press Association (via The Irish News).

The club plan to take their time over choosing a replacement for Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last week, with a number of candidates currently under review.

It is understood a more experienced appointment is preferred following the failed experiment with Rosenior, who had never managed in the Premier League and had held only two senior posts.

No decision is expected before the end of the season, with first-team coach Calum McFarlane leading the side until then, but checks will take place on Alonso, Iraola and Silva, all of whom could be available at the end of the campaign.

Fulham boss Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and has not committed himself to staying at Craven Cottage, whilst Iraola confirmed earlier in April that he will leave Bournemouth next month.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso has not worked since being sacked by Real Madrid in January.

The 44-year-old has the strongest pedigree having won the Champions League twice as a player and led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga season en route to being crowned champions in 2024.

Neither Silva nor Iraola have managed clubs in Europe’s top bracket but have impressed in the Premier League.

Iraola led Bournemouth to a ninth-placed finish last season, the club’s joint highest, and currently has them in contention for a first-ever European qualification.

Silva also has Fulham in the hunt for Europe having brought the club up from the Championship in 2022 and guided them to their best top-flight points tally last season.



