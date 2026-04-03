FA Cup: Hincapie Out Of Southampton Vs Arsenal Quarter-final Clash

Piero Hincapie is out of Arsenal’s FA Cup quarter-final at Southampton.

According to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are in contention to return.

Hincapie came off with a hamstring injury 77 minutes into Ecuador’s 1-1 draw with Morocco on March 27.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.469 1xbet X Draw 4.88 1xbet AFC Bournemouth 7.14 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bournemouth over 1.5 goals Bournemouth scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Bournemouth over 0.5 goals Bournemouth scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Bournemouth under 2.5 goals Bournemouth scored less than 2.5 goals in the Premier League in 13 of the last 15 matches.

He subsequently withdrew from the national squad ahead of their friendly against the Netherlands.

Arteta did not provide a possible timeframe on when the left-back, who has started five of the last six Arsenal matches, will return.



