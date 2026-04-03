FA Cup: Hincapie Out Of Southampton Vs Arsenal Quarter-final Clash

Piero Hincapie is out of Arsenal’s FA Cup quarter-final at Southampton.
According to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are in contention to return.
Hincapie came off with a hamstring injury 77 minutes into Ecuador’s 1-1 draw with Morocco on March 27.
He subsequently withdrew from the national squad ahead of their friendly against the Netherlands.
Arteta did not provide a possible timeframe on when the left-back, who has started five of the last six Arsenal matches, will return.