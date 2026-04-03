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    FA Cup: Hincapie Out Of Southampton Vs Arsenal Quarter-final Clash

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Piero Hincapie is out of Arsenal’s FA Cup quarter-final at Southampton.

    According to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are in contention to return.

    Hincapie came off with a hamstring injury 77 minutes into Ecuador’s 1-1 draw with Morocco on March 27.

    He subsequently withdrew from the national squad ahead of their friendly against the Netherlands.

    Arteta did not provide a possible timeframe on when the left-back, who has started five of the last six Arsenal matches, will return.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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