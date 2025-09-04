FIFA Approves Toyota Stadium For Bafana Bafana Vs Super Eagles

The Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein has been approved to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter between Bafana Bafana of South and Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos recently raised concerns over the condition of the playing surface of the Toyota Stadium.

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, and Confederation of African Football, CAF, have now cleared the stadium to host the game.

Read Also:Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers To Air Exclusively On Sporty TV, Live & Completely Free

“Considering the encouraging progress observed on the pitch, both organisations have agreed that the matches will proceed as originally scheduled at the Free State Stadium,” reads a joint statement from FIFA and CAF.

Bafana Bafana will host the Super Eagles at the Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, September 9.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



