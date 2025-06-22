FIFA CWC: Alonso Record First Win As Madrid Coach After Pachuca Defeat

Xabi Alonso recorded is first win as head coach of Real Madrid thanks to a 3-1 win against Mexican club Pachuca in Group H of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

The La Liga giants went into the encounter on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

It was not the best of starts for Madrid as defender Raul Asencio was shown a straight red card after just seven minutes as he hauled down Salomon Rondon.

Despite going down to 10 men, it was Madrid who took the lead in the 35th minute through Jude Bellingham.

The English international steamed onto Fran Garcia’s pass to fire home the breakthrough.

With two minutes left to play in the first half Madrid doubled their lead thanks to Turkish youngster Arda Guler who slotted home from close range.

In the 70th minute Fede Valverde added the third goal to make it 3-0 before Pachuca pulled a goal back off the boots of Elias Montiel.

Victory for Madrid knocked Pachuca out and moved Alonso’s side top of the group for now with four points.

Much will depend on RB Salzburg’s clash with Al Hilal, with the Austrians already on three points and Al Hilal on one.



