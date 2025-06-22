FIFA CWC: Musa Seeks Urgent Reform Of Nigerian Football

Ahmed Musa has called for total reform of Nigerian following the exclusion of the countries local clubs from the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

Four clubs from the continent; Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Esperance are currently taking part in the competition.

Nigerian referees were also snubbed by FIFA for the competition.

Musa declared that is important to revamp Nigerian football so that it can compete side-by-side with others in the world.

” I have been following the FIFA Club World Cup and my focus has been on the African clubs in the tournament. Apart from the excitement, the tournament is a money-spinner for the African clubs,” Musa wrote on X.

“It’s a sober reflection if we compare the African Clubs at the Club World Cup to our domestic league, the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“Can we compete at this level? What are we not getting right? We need to review the organization of the League, clubs’ structure, and funding. We need to set out new policies and drive the reforms.

“The NPFL is not lacking in potential, our football has got abundance of talent and potential from the grassroots to the elite level, but these factors aren’t enough in a modern football system.

“We must collectively decide to make our football work which will ensure that our clubs compete at the continental and world level.

“What about the referees and officiating? Other African countries are producing referees for CAF and FIFA tournaments, but what do we have here?

“We must work hard to ensure our football meets the global standard and organization.

“Wishing all the African countries at the FIFA Club World Cup success.”

By Adeboye Amosu




