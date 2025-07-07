FIFA CWC: PSG, Real Madrid Battle For Final Spot

Paris Saint-Germain are set for a mouth-watering clash against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday night.

The two European giants are targeting a spot in the final of the competition.

Chelsea and Fluminense will clash in the first semi-final on Tuesday night.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Real Madrid and PSG have met a total of 12 times across all competitions, with the Spanish giants emerging victorious five times , with PSG winning four, while three other games have ended in draws.

The last time both teams met in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos advanced to the last eight following a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Teams Form And Recent Performances

PSG have been in scintillating form since the turn of the year which has seen them win an unprecedented quadruple (UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions).

Luis Enrique’s side have not let off their guard despite this achievement as they currently have their eyes on the Club World Cup title.

The French side have won all but one of their games in this tournament with the defeat to Brazilian outfit, Botafogo the only dent to their campaign in the United States of America. They have also conceded just a solitary goal so far keeping four clean-sheets in the process.

The Ligue 1 giants’ quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich which was an all-European tie ended 2-0 in their favour despite having two players sent off in the encounter. Goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in the second half earned them a spot in the last four.

Coming off the back of a disappointing season where they failed in their quest to successfully defend the La Liga and the Champions League titles they won in the previous term, Real Madrid are presently flying high in this competition.

Currently unbeaten, Los Blancos seek to win the newly-revamped tournament to make up for their embarrassing campaign.

Xabi Alonso’s side marginally saw off fellow Europeans, Borussia Dortmund to book a place in the semi-final of the competition.

Goals from Gonzalo Garcia, Fran Gracia and Kylian Mbappe ensured Dortmund’s late surge through Maximilian Beier and Serhou Guirassy proved to be nothing in the end even though they were some nervy moments at the death.

Team News

Following their dismissals against Bayern in the quarter-final, William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez are both suspended for PSG.

Their absences present Luis Enrique with a selection conundrum. Even so, Lucas Beraldo is most likely going to be selected to play central defence alongside captain Marquinhos.

Dembele, who has had two substitute appearances and scored against the Bavarians, will be vying for a starting spot ahead of Bradley Barcola.

Real Madrid summer acquisition, Dean Huijsen was sent off late in the game against Borussia Dortmund.

So, Raul Asencio is expected to return to his central defensive partnership with Antonio Rudiger, even as Eder Militao was on the bench against Dortmund, he is unlikely to be rush back into action following his return from knee injury.

Kylian Mbappe is in line for his first start at the Club World Cup. However, Garcia’s impressive performance does not ensure the Frenchman will start against his former team.

Key Players Analysis

PSG have had different players produce impeccable performances so far in this competition. Nuno Mendes, Doue, Vitinha and Joao Neves have all been at the forefront for the Parisiens.

However, Achraf Hakimi seems to be the team’s best player having scored two goals, and provided an assis

Real Madrid academy graduate, Garcia has been a revelation for the team in the Club World Cup having scored four goals and provided an assist for the 15-time Champions League winners.

The 21-year-old, who was recently promoted to the first team has filled in perfectly for Mbappe, who lately returned from an illness and has started from the bench in the last two games.

Probable Line-Up

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia

By Habeeb Kuranga



