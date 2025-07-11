FIFA CWC: We’re Not Inter Or Madrid –Colwill Talks Tough Ahead Chelsea Vs PSG

Levi Colwill says Chelsea are different from Inter Milan or Real Madrid and are confident about facing Paris St-Germain in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Chelsea are seen as underdogs against PSG as currently the best team in the world.

However, Colwill has said he and his Blues teams are confident of causing an upset and avoiding the heavy defeats suffered by Madrid (4-0) in the semi-final on Wednesday and Inter Milan (5-0) in the Champions League final last month.

“They are an amazing team – but we are not Inter or Real Madrid,” Colwill said before training (via Yahoo Sports).

“They were really good. But Real Madrid are very different to us. They don’t press like us or play like us. [PSG] can’t expect us to give them the same game. We’re going to bring different things. We’re different players.

“Most people around the world would expect PSG to win but we don’t think that in this camp. I remember the first time in this tournament when I did media I said that we’re winners – and we’ve made it this far.

Also Read: Guti: Don’t Judge Alonso On Club World Cup Results

“That shows I’m not lying. The players have got a really top mentality and we’re really excited going into this final. It’s where we belong to be. We’re confident in ourselves to win the game.”

“You have to respect how they press, how they play but we’re not going to change our whole way to play them.

“We’ve got our plan, our identity which we’re going to stick to through the gaffer and that’s when we play our best football so let’s stick to it.

“We’ve got this far with playing our football so why are we going to change that now?”

Chelsea won the Conference League and qualified for next season’s Champions League by finishing fourth.

Colwill is keen to acquire another trophy to the cabinet, especially with this the first opportunity to win the newly expanded Club World Cup.

“To put yourself in the history books would be really good for the team and build confidence going into the future,” he added.



