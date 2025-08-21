FIFA is considering whether to stage the Club World Cup every two years from 2029. The news has triggered fierce debate from opposing factions.

The first edition of the expanded Club World Cup was held this year in the United States, with Chelsea emerging as the victors.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Napoli and Liverpool are among the clubs lobbying for FIFA to make the tournament more frequent.

World football’s governing body is now pondering whether it can tap into the success of the revamped showpiece and its commercial potential.

However, this move begs an important question. Does hosting the Club World Cup tournament every two years benefit the beautiful game or strain it even more?

Developing Football Nations Will Benefit

It is hard to ignore the remarkable opportunity for growth. The economic and cultural power in football has traditionally been concentrated in Europe and South America.

Asia, Africa and Oceania have been marginalised, but regular Club World Cup tournaments would bring about significant change.

It would put smaller clubs from countries such as New Zealand on the map and give them a reason to invest in stadiums, infrastructure and academies.

The opportunity to shine on the global stage would be a massive incentive for New Zealand’s government to spur growth locally.

Auckland City’s involvement in this year’s tournament triggered a wave of excitement amongst Kiwi sports fans. It also sparked a ton of activity in the betting industry.

Reputable NZ soccer betting platforms were overwhelmed with requests from new bettors, highlighting the impact global tournaments have on the sector.

Wagering is one of the most popular ways for fans, especially those in far-flung countries such as New Zealand, to stay engaged with football.

Commercial Windfalls are Tough to Ignore

The commercial aspect is also tantalising. Chelsea took home around £85 million after winning this year’s showpiece, and other clubs want a piece of the action.

Liverpool and Barcelona are particularly keen to strut their stuff for the extra exposure and the financial windfall. A biennial showpiece is enticing.

However, there are also solid counter-arguments. The first grievance most detractors have with the Club World Cup is that it adds more pressure on an already congested football calendar.

Domestic leagues, especially the Premier League and La Liga, are afraid that more disruptions will stretch scheduling beyond its breaking point. UEFA has a lot to lose here.

European football’s governing body recently had to fend off the European Super League (ESL) and now faces being overshadowed by FIFA.

Will the Champions League still have the same prestige it currently has if FIFA starts staging the Club World Cup every two years? Both parties could now be competing for relevance.

Player welfare is a major issue. They already have to deal with a relentless schedule that is breaking them gradually, even though the authorities continue to look away.

Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez played 63 games for club and country in 2024/25. That is an unsustainable volume.

European players also have to squeeze in international tournaments such as the Nations League. The threat of burnout or injuries looms large.

Making the Club World Cup biennial would means the governing body would be prioritising money over athlete welfare, which would dilute the product.

Another issue is competitive balance. The expanded format allowed more teams to participate, but European and South American clubs still dominated the latter stages.

Clubs from Africa, Asia or Oceania may be discouraged from competing if they know the fate that awaits them is an early exit from the tournament.

Political Questions Abound at Every Level

The Club World Cup further strained FIFA’s tenuous relationship with domestic leagues, UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA).

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was not a fan of the expanding tournament and did not attend the final in the US.

FIFA is already being accused of abusing its dominance to push expanded competitions without proper consultation. A biennial Club World Cup will only escalate tensions.

Staging it every four years could add more prestige to the tournament while staying out of UEFA’s hair and keeping players safe.

A Club World Cup event every two years risks becoming another symbol of the bloated calendar, one that is resented by the people who bring the game to life.



