2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Gear Up Australia Friendly

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on Australia in a pre-2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup friendly on Tuesday,reports Completesports.com.

The match will be played at the Complejo Deportivo Ruca Mapu in the city of Santiago.

It will kick off at 5pm Chile time (1pm in Nigeria).

The encounter is part of both teams’ preparations for the World Cup.

The biennial competition will kick-off in Chile on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in their first friendly last Saturday.

Ahmed Akinyele opened scoring for Nigeria in the 18th minute, while Felipe Faúndez equalised for Chile six minutes after the half hour mark.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group F with Norway, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will face Norway in their first game next week Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu




