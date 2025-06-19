Former Golden Eaglets Captain Set To Join Czech Club Dukla Prague

Former Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani has agreed a move to Czech Republic First Division club Dukla Prague.

The 23-year-old will join Dukla Prague on a permanent transfer from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

Tijani arrived Czech Republic on Wednesday, and is expected to undergo medicals on Thursday (today).

Tijani linked up with RB Salzburg from Collins Edwin Sports Club in July 2020.

The midfielder made just three league appearances for the Red Bulls.

The playmaker spent time on loan at three Austrian clubs; TSV Hartberg, FC Liefering, and Wolfsberger AC.

He played on loan at Norwegian Eliteserien club Fredrikstad last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



