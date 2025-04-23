Friendly: Egypt Coach Nabih Reflects On Defeat To Flying Eagles

Egypt U-20 head coach, Osama Nabih has reflected on his side’s defeat to Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

The North Africans fell to a 2-1 defeat against Aliyu Zubairu’s side in a pre- 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

Kparobo Arierhi and Precious Benjamin were on target for Nigeria in the game.

The Young Pharaohs got their goal through Ahmed Kaabaka.

“We faced a strong and well-organised team,” Nabih was quoted by Egypt Football Association official website.

“Our players delivered one of the most valuable and intense experiences from all technical, tactical, and physical aspects.

“They controlled the game and posed a real threat despite going behind early. They managed to respond well, and Kabaka scored the equaliser in the 68th minute with a brilliant strike following a lovely team move.

“We could have won, but missed several scoring chances before Nigeria scored their second from the penalty spot six minutes from time.”

By Adeboye Amosu



