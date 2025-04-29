Gakpo Faces FA Punishment For Celebration During Liverpool Title Win

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo is at risk of punishment from the FA in relation to a “religious message” during Liverpool’s title celebrations.

The potential punishment relates to his goal celebration during the victory over Tottenham which saw Liverpool crowned champions.

After scoring a first-half goal against Spurs, Gakpo took off his shirt to reveal a vest bearing the words “I belong to Jesus”.

The same message was revealed by Brazil and AC Milan star Kaka back in 2007 when he helped the Rossoneri beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Gakpo was shown a yellow card by referee Thomas Bramall – the standard punishment for a player removing their shirt in celebration, regardless of any message revealed.

However, as reported by The Athletic, the religious nature of the message could be interpreted as going against the International Football Association Board’s laws of the game.

“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo,” IFAB’s laws of the gane document states. “For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned.”

Back in December, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi wore the message “I love Jesus” on his captain’s armband during Rainbow Laces week. He and his club were formally reminded of the laws of the game, but no further punishment was issued.

Mirror



