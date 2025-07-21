Gibbs-White's Football Speaks For Itself --Aina

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has described Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White as a quality player whose football speaks for itself.



Gibbs-White has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this summer, but Forest have no intention of selling the 25-year-old, having already seen Anthony Elanga join Newcastle.



The England international moved to City Ground from Wolves in 2022 in a deal worth up to £42 million, and last season he recorded 17 goal contributions as he helped Forest qualify for Europe.

Speaking with Nottinghamshire Live, Aina stated that he would love Gibbs-White to remain with the club.



“Never. I don’t think it would be forgotten. He’s a terrific player and his football speaks for itself,” the Super Eagles star said in quotes revealed by Nottinghamshire Live.



“Of course I would (want him to stay). But I don’t know what’s going on. You’d have to ask Morgan.



“We have a bit of banter about stuff like that! But it’s that person’s business.”



