He’s A Big Physical Man –Ex-England Star Hails Ndidi

Former England midfielder, Lee Andrew Hendrie believes Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi still posseses the physical ability to play in any top team in the Premier League.



The Nigerian international is thought to be available for a cut-price fee this summer after Leicester were relegated back to the Championship.



Ndidi’s relatively small fee makes him an affordable target with the likes of Man United and Everton reportedly keen to sign him.



Speaking with Football League World, Hendrie stated that still has a lot to offer in the Premier League.



“It was only a few seasons back where we were really highlighting how important Wilfred Ndidi was for Leicester and what he did and brought to that Leicester side,” the 48-year-old said in an interview with Football League World.

“I think he’s played in different roles over the last couple of seasons, where he’s been able to play a little bit more advanced.



“So he showed that he’s got the versatility of sitting and going and joining in, where he can be a force. He’s a big physical man.



“Obviously, he’s being linked with the likes of Everton and Manchester United, but I do feel, and I will say this: teams that get relegated, unfortunately, you’re bigger players, your key players, your more influential players will always get linked away.



“That’s the disappointment for Leicester, but, yes, I still think there’s a lot more to come from Wilf Ndidi because I don’t feel that he matched the heights of what he was a good few seasons back, where he was highly regarded.



“He’s a versatile midfielder, and there’s no surprise that clubs are looking at him,” the ex-Stoke City man concluded.



