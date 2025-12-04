I Don’t See A Man, I See A Snake –Yaya Toure Reignites Feud With Guardiola

Yaya Toure has reignited his bitter feud with Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City favourite branding his former manager “a snake” in an explosive interview.

Toure, 42, has previously been outspoken about his frosty relationship with Guardiola, who coached him at both Barcelona and Manchester City.

The midfielder left the Nou Camp in order to join City in the Premier League back in 2010, albeit he was reunited with Guardiola when the Catalan coach took the top job at The Etihad six years later.

Having struggled for regular starts during his final two years at City, Toure went on to accuse Guardiola of having ‘problems with Africans’ after his departure from the club, though he claims he was misquoted and later wrote to the Manchester City manager to apologise.

But Toure has re-opened old wounds with his latest attack on Guardiola during an appearance on the ZACK YouTube channel (via Mirror).

“I don’t see a man, I see a snake,” he said while recounting his experience of playing under Guardiola in Spain. “The Barcelona coach calls me back then and says, ‘You have to come back, it’s important.’ My wife says to me, ‘Are you going to listen to that nonsense? He treated you like dirt, and now he wants you to stay, and you’re going to stay? Let’s go to Manchester, my brother’.

“The guy didn’t play me all year, and at the end of the year, I shine at the World Cup [in 2010], and he brings me to Barcelona. My wife would tell me about him. ‘Sheytan, he’s not a man, he’s wicked.’ She sees him as a negative person.”

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League. Toure played under him for those first two Premier League triumphs before moving on in the summer of 2018.



