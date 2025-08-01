I Feel Happy Making My Debut For FC Rostov — Nigerian Youngster, Ajasa

FC Rostov newly signed Nigeria youngster Ibraheem Ajasa, has expressed how happy he is making his most expected debut for his Russia team on Wednesday night.

Speaking with Gongnewd.net, the former Hephzibar FC of Lagos player who debuted against Sparta Moscow on match day 3 came in as a sub in the 83rd minutes of the game with his team trailing by 2 goals at the his team home ground the Rostov Arena on Wednesday.

According to Ajasa, “It was a great feeling playing at home in front of our fans and the feeling is mixed because we lost at home and I am playing in one of the biggest game of my career but I know we will do better in our next game on Saturday,” he said.

Also Read: Why I Declined MLS All-Stars Selection –Messi

“We have another home game on Saturday against Krylya Sovetov . We know what it takes to win for our fans we will put the disappointment of the mid-week games behind us and we promise to make them happy with a win.”

FC Rostov have lost all their three matches in the league so far.



