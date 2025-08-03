Close Menu
    I Hawked Olive Oil, Kunu, Zobo –Ajibade

    Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has disclosed that she hawked olive oil, kunu, and zobo before rising to football prominence.

    Ajibade, who was the only player in the 2024 WAFCON to clinch Player of the Match in three consecutive games, was also named the TotalEnergies WAFCON Woman of the Tournament after guiding Nigeria to their 10th record-extending title.

    While giving her testomonies at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries’ (MFM) Prayer City in Ogun State, Ajibade stated that life was not too rosy for her at the early stages of her life.

    “Whenever things are tough at my club or with the national team, I pray. I do my part through hard work, but I never forget to seek God’s help,” she said.

    “I was one of those young girls hawking Olive oil, Kunu, and Zobo during deliverance programmes. But today, I give all the glory to God. Please, don’t give up—keep praying, keep fasting, keep working, and keep believing.”


