I Joined Changchun Yatai Because Of Money --Ighalo

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has disclosed that his decision to join Changchun Yatai in the Chinese League was because of the mouthwatering money involved in it.



Ighalo left Watford in 2017 in a £20m move, joining Changchun Yatai, where he scored 36 goals in a two-year spell.



In an interview with Echo Podcast, the former Man United striker stated that he didn’t hesitate when he received the offer from Changchun Yatai.



“I was 27 at the time. I’d fulfilled my personal dream of playing in the English Premier League. When I was growing up in Ajegunle, I didn’t even know I’d get to the level I got to.I just wanted to make a few bucks to change my family and make them proud, alongside a dream to play in the Premier League because I watched the league a lot. It’s the most viewed in the World.

“Back then, we used to pay to sit at the viewing centre, lapping each other to watch the television. The dream already came true for me, so when the offer from China came, I said it was an opportunity to make money, and I decided to grab it.



“The club already accepted the offer without my consent because it was good money for them. They accepted £20m, because no team would pay that. I signed a four-year contract with Changchun Yatai, but I played two years there before moving to Shanghai Shenhua, with even more money because I did so well, scoring 36 goals in 53 or 54 games for the initial two years.



“I played one year at Shanghai before going on loan to Manchester United,” the Al-Wehda striker concluded.









