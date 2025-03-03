I Like What I See From Obi-Martin – Premier League Legend

Legendary former England striker Alan Shearer has hailed Chido Obi-Martin after his performance for Manchester United against Fulham in Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round clash.

Obi-Martin made his third senior appearance at United when he came on for Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute midway through the second half.





The 17-year-old striker and could have scored when he flicked a shot toward the goal, but Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno denied him.

United went on to lose the tie 4-3 on penalties after regulation time and extra-time ended 1-1.

Despite the Red Devils’ exit, Shearer was full of praise for the former Arsenal academy player.

“He’s been a real handful in there, you know,” the 1994/1995 Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers said on BBC Sport.

“He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against.

“I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with.”

Just like Shearer, United legend Wayne Rooney also hailed the young striker.

The former England international noted that the youngster got into good positions.

“What I’ve really liked about him is he’s put himself in some really good positions.

“I’ve been really impressed by him. He looked like the one who could go on and nick it.”



