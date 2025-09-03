‘I Want To Be Successful Here’ — Boniface Reflects On Move To Werder Bremen

Victor Boniface hopes to make a positive impact at Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface linked up with the Green and Whites on a season-long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen on deadline day.

The striker started training with his new teammates on Wednesday (today).

Target With Bremen

The 24-year-old won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal in his first season with Leverkusen, and is eager to enjoy similar success with Bremen.

“I don’t go into any season with personal goals I want to achieve,” he told the club’s official website.

” How many goals I want to score, etc. I want to be successful with the team. I want to win games. And I’d like to do that this season with Werder Bremen.”

Big Respite For Boniface

Boniface also discussed his transfer to Bremen after the failed move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

“Yes,Everything happened very quickly, which made me happy. I had very good discussions with the Werder officials, who immediately gave me a good feeling. I’m very happy to be here.”he added.

“I think the past few weeks haven’t been easy for me. The people in charge here at Werder presented me with a precise plan, which quickly won me over. I immediately said I wanted to follow this path, and I’m very happy that it worked out well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



