I Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Arsenal Win The Champions League –Man United Legend

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said he would not mind if Arsenal win this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal will take on Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s men will welcome the French giants to the Emirates on Tuesday for the second time this campaign.

In their first meeting in the group phase goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka earned Arsenal a 2-0 win.

Speaking ahead of the last four tie Neville, a Treble winner with United in 1999, said he wants the North London club to become European champions because of Arteta.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Arsenal win it at all. I’d want them to win it,” Neville was quoted by Arsenal News Channel.

“I want Arsenal to win it for Arteta really. I think being there five years, he needs that big trophy. He needs a trophy.”

Arsenal reached the past four stage of the Champions League after knocking out holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.



