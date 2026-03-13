If We Drop Points Against West Ham Our Title Hopes Would Be Over —Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge will come to an end if they fail to beat West Ham United on Saturday.

City trail leaders Arsenal by seven points after costly home draw against Nottingham Forest allowed the Gunners to spring further clear of their nearest rivals.

The seven-time Premier League champions do have a game in hand on their rivals and will also host Arsenal in a potentially deceive showdown at the Etihad in April.

But City have repeatedly dropped points at crucial junctures this season and are also reeling from a humbling night in Europe, thrashed 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash midweek.

Also Read: Man City Will Fight For EPL Title Until The Very End –Guardiola Warns Arsenal

West Ham meanwhile have belatedly found some form in their bid to stay in the top flight, beating Fulham away from home last time out having lost just one of their last five away at Anfield.

With a second leg at home to Real to follow on Tuesday with the Carabao Cup final looming large next week, City’s season could fall apart if results don’t go their way.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet West Ham United 4.55 1xBet X Draw 4.35 1xBet Manchester City 1.77 1xBet

“Tomorrow night we have a game, an important one for the Premier League position. Then we have the second leg,’ Guardiola told a press conference on Friday (via Metro).

“We’re used to it, no? For many years we’ve lived these kind of situations.

“Now it’s West Ham and after that we will have time to think about it. Play the game you have to play and after the game will dictate if you have a chance or not.

“We don’t have many dollars in the bank but we will see on Tuesday. Now it’s West Ham.

“The Premier League is the most difficult title. We’re still there, knowing that if we drop points it will be over.“



