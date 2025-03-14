Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ighalo Provides Assist As Relegation-Threatened Al Wehda Claim Away Win

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Odion Ighalo had an assist as struggling Al Wehda defeated Al Khaleej 2-0 in the Saudi Professional League on Friday.

    It was Ighalo’s first assist with five goals in 24 appearances in the league this season.


    Also, the 35-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games for Al Wehda.

    The former Super Eagles striker set up Juninho Bacuna for the opening goal just two minutes into the game.

    Bacuna then turned provider after setting up Youssef Amyn for the second goal in the 63rd minute.

    Ighalo was then replaced with five minutes left to play in the encounter.

    Despite the win Al Wehda are still in the relegation zone as they are in 16th on 20 points, in the 18-team league table.

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.