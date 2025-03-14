Ighalo Provides Assist As Relegation-Threatened Al Wehda Claim Away Win

Odion Ighalo had an assist as struggling Al Wehda defeated Al Khaleej 2-0 in the Saudi Professional League on Friday.

It was Ighalo’s first assist with five goals in 24 appearances in the league this season.





Also, the 35-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games for Al Wehda.

The former Super Eagles striker set up Juninho Bacuna for the opening goal just two minutes into the game.

Bacuna then turned provider after setting up Youssef Amyn for the second goal in the 63rd minute.

Ighalo was then replaced with five minutes left to play in the encounter.

Despite the win Al Wehda are still in the relegation zone as they are in 16th on 20 points, in the 18-team league table.

By James Agberebi



