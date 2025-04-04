Iheanacho, Simon Bags Assists As Middlesbrough, Nantes Clinch Away Wins

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his recent impressive form, as he provided the assists for both of Middlesbrough’s goals in their 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Friday night.

Iheanacho had opened his goals account for Boro when he got one of the goals in the 2-1 win against Oxford United six days ago.





Michael Carrick’s side took the lead just two minutes into the encounter as

Iheanacho’s ball found Tommy Conway, who took one touch to spin away from his defender before producing a tremendous left-foot finish.

Just six minutes later Boro doubled their lead thanks to Samuel Iling-Junior.

Jonny Howson brilliantly won the ball in the centre circle to start a Boro move which included Delano Burgzorg and Iheanacho, with the Nigeria international finding Iling-Junior whose strike from 20 yards took a deflection to wrongfoot Blackburn’s keeper on its way into the net.

Boro, on 60 points, have now temporarily moved into fifth spot in the league table, which is one of the promotion play-off spots.

In the French Ligue 1 Moses Simon had an assist to help Nantes defeat OGC Nice 2-1 away.

It is Simon’s ninth assist, scoring seven goals in 26 league appearances this season.

The Super Eagles winger set up teammate Douglas who put Nantes 1-0 ahead in the 11th minute.

Ali Abdi drew Nice level on 14 minutes before Matthis Abline scored Nantes’ second goal in the 38th minute.

Also in action was Terem Moffi who was brought on in the 72nd minute, making his second appearance since his return from injury.

Nantes moved further away from the drop zone as they are now in 13th place on 30 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi



