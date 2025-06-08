‘It Feels Good’ — Okoronkwo Reacts To AFC Toronto’s POTM Win AFC

Super Falcons striker Esther Okoronkwo has celebrated her AFC Toronto’s Player of the Month award for May.

Okoronkwo was recognised for her exemplary performances for the AFC Toronto during the period under review.

The 23-year-old was on target for Marko Milanovic’s side thrice in four league outings in May.

“It feels good. It feels good,” Okoronkwo said with a broad smile during the post-match ceremony where she received her trophy.

“Lucky. I mean, obviously it wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates. So, as much as I won that, it’s also with them. To them as well.”

Okoronkwo moved to AFC Toronto in February after severing ties with Chinese club Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue.

She has been an advocate of the league’s future, and potential to become one of the top women’s leagues globally, if given time and investment.

“This is a good league. And it’s only going to get better. More talent will come, more eyes will be on it,” she added.

“If you’re mentioning women’s leagues in the future, the Canadian league will be right up there,” she added.

By Adeboye Amosu



