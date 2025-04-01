It’ll Be A Big Summer Transfer Window For Us –Arteta Assures Arsenal Fans

Mikel Arteta has promised a “big summer” to help Arsenal win the biggest trophies next season. Arteta has welcomed the appointment of the club’s new sporting director Andrea Berta and Arsenal will have big money to spend this summer.

The Gunners have fallen short in this title race but are expecting big-money activity in the transfer market as they chase a new centre forward, left winger and have a £51m deal lined up for Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi.





Arsenal boss Arteta said (via Mirror): “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Arsenal have got a big-name centre forward in their sights with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres on their shortlist. They have also been heavily linked with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak while Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is a top target.

The Gunners are still in the Champions League but they were expected to be bigger challengers in the title race and they have got to catch up with Liverpool.

But Arteta also insisted that Berta will have new contracts on his to-do list because fit-again Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are approaching the final two years of their current deals.

Arteta added: “I think Andrea is a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team, a team that is already formed with a lot of great people.

“Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary.

“But it’s a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team.”

On Saliba and Saka, Arteta added: “It’s very important but we’re going to leave all those questions for Andrea and make sure that he has his place and his role and he can fulfil it. Hopefully my influence will be in other aspects.”



