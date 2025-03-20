‘It’s An Honour’ — Lookman Speaks About Status As Africa’s Best Player, Mission Against Rwanda

Ademola Lookman has reflected on his status as the best player in Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman succeeded his compatriot Victor Osimhen as the continent’s best player at an elaborate ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco last December.





“It’s a blessing, it’s a pleasure, and most definitely an honour, to be among the people here who have won the award, like my teammate last year, Osimhen, my brother,” the Atalanta winger told NFF TV.

“To be able to be crowned this is a blessing. It’s something I hold with great honour and great respect.”

Lookman is currently with his international teammates in Kigali where they are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The Super Eagles are still searching for their first win in Group C after four matches.

Éric Chelle’s side have recorded three draws and one defeat in the group.

The Atalanta winger declared that they have the quality to beat their hosts.

“Everybody knows the level of the players that we have here. It’s an incredible group of players, and most importantly, they’re good people. Everyone has the same objective – to want to win, and that’s very important,” he added.

“The group is together, very tight-knit, so that’s the winning formula. Everybody’s positive, we’ve had two good training sessions. So we’re looking forward to putting out a great performance.”



