Iwobi Features, Bassey Benched As Arsenal Beat Fulham, Keep Title Hopes Alive

Arsenal kept their Premier League title hopes alive following a 2-1 win against Fulham in Tuesday’s Premier League game at the Emirates.

Arsenal, who now have 61 points, are nine points behind Liverpool in the league table, Fulham are eight on 45 points.





Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey started the game on the bench before the former came on in the 67th minute.

Bukayo Saka, who had been out since December with a hamstring marked his return with a goal as he doubled Arsenal’s lead.

But Mikel Arteta’s men suffered another injury blow as Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off early.

The early parts of the game saw Arsenal dominate but could not break down a well set up Fulham backline.

Arsenal took the lead in the 38th minute thanks to Mikel Merino who received a cutback pass from Ethan Nwaneri and hit a right -foot shot which took a deflection and went in.

Three minutes later William Saliba almost made it 2-0 but could not direct his header from Odegaard’s free-kick towards goal.

In the 60th minute Arsenal had two quick opportunities from corners but Gabriel Martinelli saw his header blocked while Merino’s goal bound volley was also stopped.

In the 64th minute poor defending by Kiwior saw Adama Traore take advantage but his left foot strike went off target.

Arsenal went 2-0 up as Saka nodded home from close range off a flick pass from Martinelli.

With three minutes left substitute Ryan Sessegnon saw his header from Willian’s cross stopped by David Raya.

One minute later Martinelli thought he had gotten the third goal but his effort was ruled out for offside.

It was a nervy end to the game for Arsensl as Fulham pulled a goal back through Rodrigo Muniz whose strike deflected off Saliba and rolled into the back of the net.

At the City Ground, Nottingham Forest continued their push for a top four place with a 1-0 win against Manchester United.

Former United forward Anthony Elanga got the only goal just five minutes into the game.

Ola Aina had to go off on 39 minutes with injury while Taiwo Awoniyi was replaced in the 86th minute.

Forest broke from a United corner and Elanga ran from deep inside his half before finishing beyond Andre Onana.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men maintain third spot on 57 points and United are 13th on 37 points in the league table.



