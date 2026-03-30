Joao Pedro Names Greatest National Team In The World

Chelsea star striker Joao Pedro has named his native Brazil as the greatest national team in the world.

Brazil would be making their 23rd appearance at this year’s FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Since their first appearance at the maiden edition in 1930, Brazil remain the only country never to miss any edition so far.

The Selecao also hold the record for most World Cup title wins (five) and would be looking for a first since Korea/Japan 2002.

Looking forward to the 2026 tournament, Pedro believes the pressure that comes from not winning the World Cup in 24 years is preventing some of the star forwards from showcasing their true potential.

The 24-year-old, however, believes the current squad possess forwards who can be compared to the likes of Ronaldo, Romario and Ronaldinho.

“Back in the day we had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romário, but if you look at football today, Brazil has players like that,” he was quoted on ESPN.

“There’s Vini at Real Madrid, Raphinha at Barcelona, me and Estêvão at Chelsea, and Andrey, too. They all play for top clubs.

“What is a bother is that it’s been a long time since Brazil won a World Cup. We’re the greatest national team in the world, and when you go without winning for a long time, that pressure builds up.”



