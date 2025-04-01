Kano Pillars Lift Suspension On Technical Adviser Abdallah

Kano Pillars have announced they have lifted the suspension on their technical adviser Usman Abdallah.

The Sai Masu confirmed that the former Super Eagles assistant coach will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season.





“All issues have now been resolved. Technical Adviser Usman Abdallah has returned after the misunderstanding with the fans and will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Welcome back, Gaffer!” reads a statement on the club’s X account.

It would be recalled that Abdallah was suspended by Kano Pillars in February.

The management of the club cited the team’s poor results and the gaffer’s gesture towards the fans as reason for their action.

The suspension was extended at the start of last month.

Chief coach Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro was in charge of the team during Abdallah’s suspension.

By Adeboye Amosu



