‘Kanu Is My Idol, god Of Football’ –Adebayor

Former Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor has reiterated that former Super Eagles star Nwankwo Kanu remains his idol and god of football.



Adebayor, who played for Arsenal from 2006 to 2009, shared the same number 25 jersey and locker previously used by Kanu, marking it as a significant moment in his career.

The former Togo international, whose career spanned clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Tottenham, also amassed 32 goals in 87 appearances for Togo before retiring.



Speaking with Brila FM, Adebayor stated that no comparison should be made between him and Kanu.



“I beg you people, Kanu [Nwankwo] is my idol and my god of football. So please, no comparison needed here. Thank you for understanding.”



