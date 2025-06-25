Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    ‘Kanu Is My Idol, god Of Football’ –Adebayor

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor has reiterated that former Super Eagles star Nwankwo Kanu remains his idol and god of football.

    Adebayor, who played for Arsenal from 2006 to 2009, shared the same number 25 jersey and locker previously used by Kanu, marking it as a significant moment in his career.

    Read Also:FIFA CWC: Manchester City Target Victory Over Juventus

    The former Togo international, whose career spanned clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Tottenham, also amassed 32 goals in 87 appearances for Togo before retiring.

    Speaking with Brila FM, Adebayor stated that no comparison should be made between him and Kanu.

    “I beg you people, Kanu [Nwankwo] is my idol and my god of football. So please, no comparison needed here. Thank you for understanding.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad