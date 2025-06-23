Konate Rejects New Liverpool Contract Offer

France international Ibrahima Konate has rejected an offer of a new contract at Premier League champions Liverpool.

Konate’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, and he is yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the most high-profile names that the Reds let run down their contracts into their final months this term.

Salah and van Dijk both signed new deals on Merseyside, but they lost first-choice right-back and academy graduate Alexander-Arnold on an initial free transfer before Real Madrid paid an extra £10million to secure his services for the Club World Cup.

Also Read: 2025 CWC: PSG, Botafogo Zoom Into Knockout Stages; Atletico Madrid Eliminated

Now, Arne Slot’s side are in a similar predicament with Konate, who will be free to speak to potential suitors from January next year if a new contract is not signed.

The Guardian (via Standard) reported that Konate has been offered an extension on his current deal, but the 26-year-old has rebuffed the offer, apparently ‘disappointed’ with the figures on the table.

The report claims that Konate’s representatives are seeking a higher wage package, with the offer from Liverpool rumoured to include a wage hike, but based on performance-based objectives. As a result, that has left Konate to consider his options.

Liverpool also have Andy Robertson entering the final year of his contract, and the left-back has interest from Atletico Madrid, who are in the hunt for a cut-price left-back.



