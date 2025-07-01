Close Menu
    Kwara United Embark On 10-Day Break After President Federation Cup Win

    Kwara United have announced a 10-day break for their players following their President Federation Cup success, reports Completesports.com.

    The team is expected to resume full preparations for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League,NPFL, season and their CAF Confederation Cup campaign on Thursday, 11 July.

    The Harmony Boys defeated Abakaliki FC 4-3 on penalties in the final of the President Federation Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos last Saturday.

    The thrilling encounter ended 0-0 in regulation time.

    Players, and officials of the team were hosted by state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak on Tuesday.

    Abdulrazak were rewarded with N5m each, and plots of land.

