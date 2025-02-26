On loan Manchester United winger, Antony is going to feature in Real Betis clash against Real Madrid on Saturday March 1, at the Estadio Benito Villamarin following the Spanish FA’s decision to overturn his red card.
LaLiga: Antony Cleared To Face Real Madrid As Betis Win Red Card Appeal
