LaLiga: Antony Cleared To Face Real Madrid As Betis Win Red Card Appeal

Since leaving Old Trafford in January, the 25-year-old has been playing well for the La Liga side. After an aggressive tackle on Juan Iglesias during Los Verdiblancos’ most recent game against Getafe, he was sent off, however replays indicated the attacker made little to no contact.





According to Marca as reported by Manchester Evening News, referee Alberola Roja believed the tackle had too much force from behind. However, the ruling was overturned by the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee.

Antony was originally scheduled to receive a one-match suspension, which would have prevented him from playing in the matchup against Madrid. However, following an appeal, he will be eligible to face Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who are tied with leaders Barcelona in the Laliga table.

With three goals and two assists in six matches, Antony has found a new lease on life in Spain under the tutelage of Manuel Pellegrini.

By Habeeb Kuranga