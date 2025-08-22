Leeds United Look To End 22-Year Winless Run Against Arsenal

Arsenal will host newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday evening, in their opening home game of the new Premier League season.

The North London club and Leeds secured 1-0 wins last time out, as the Gunners claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Manchester United while the Whites edge out Everton at Elland Road.

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori capitalised on some questionable goalkeeping from United second choice Altay Bayindir to extend Arsenal’s unbeaten streak against the Red Devils.

The win against United means the Gunners’ unbeaten run against the traditional ‘Big Six’ in the top flight now stands at 22 matches.

Victory against Leeds will see Arsenal etch their name into the record books; the Gunners are unbeaten in 42 straight Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides, one short of the all-time best set by Chelsea from 2001 to 2015.

For Leeds United, Lukas Nmecha’s penalty settled the encounter against Everton after James Tarkowski was penalised for handball, as the Everton defender had blocked a goal-bound attempt with his arm.

Leeds’ Poor League Form In London

Victory against the Gunners for Leeds will see them win their opening two top-flight matches of a season for the first time since 2002. Unfortunately Leeds’ visits to the capital are often unfruitful as they have lost their last seven Premier League matches played in London.

Whites Look To End Arsenal’s Dominance

Furthermore, Arsenal are on a six-game winning sequence against Leeds in all tournaments and have not lost in each of their last 14 fixtures with their visitors, whose last win in this tie came during the Highbury days in 2003.

Injury News

Arsenal

On Friday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave injury updates on Kai Havertz, Christian Norgaard, Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus.

According to Arteta, Havertz is not fit for the match with Leeds and they don’t really know yet the extent of it.

He added that they need a bit more time and some more tests, and after that they will have more clarity about the next steps.

“I prefer not to talk about the specifics, but he’s not fit, as I said, and we need to explore that issue a little bit further and decide what we’re going to do.

“The worst scenario is that he cannot play tomorrow, I would love to have him fresh and available, bringing what he brings to the team but unfortunately, that is not going to be possible.

“Now, he’s got a setback, let’s see how bad it is, but I’m sure he’s going to deal with it in the best possible way and, as I said, he’s a joy of a kid and hopefully we’re going to have him soon.”

Arteta disclosed that Norgaard won’t be in the squad as the former Brentford captain will be out for another week or so.

Concerning White, Arteta said they will wait and see how he reacts and what they decide and on Timber, they have to manage his load.

Speaking on long-term absentee Jesus, Arteta said he is doing super well and looks in a really good place, while there are no injury concerns surrounding Viktor Gyokeres.

Leeds United

On Leeds’ end, manager Daniel Farke was forced to withdraw Ethan Ampadu against Everton, and it has now transpired that the former Chelsea product has sustained an MCL injury, which will rule him out until after the international break.

As for Ilia Gruev he should be first in line to take his place at the base of the midfield, but the Whites should have a fully-fit squad available otherwise; Jaka Bijol is back from suspension and Sebastiaan Bornauw was on the bench against Everton following a calf issue.



