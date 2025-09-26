Lineker: Iheanacho Will Score Lots Of Goals At Celtic

Former England international Gary Lineker has disclosed that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho will score lots of goals for Celtic this ongoing season.



Iheanacho, who made a last-minute move to Celtic from Sevilla this summer, has netted two goals and bagged one assist since joining the Scottish champions.



Reacting to his brilliant form at the club, Lineker, in a chat with The Rest is Football podcast, stated that the Nigerian international has rediscovered his goal-scoring form.

Read Also:Boniface Perfectly Fit Bremen’s Style Of Play –Steffen



“I’ve seen the highlights, one of our favourites from Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho scored, I think he will score a lot of goals for Celtic,” the 64-year-old said on The Rest is Football podcast.



“I mean, Brendan Rodgers obviously knows him really well when he managed him at Leicester.



“He’s a very, very good finisher, Kelechi, and I think in the Scottish League he will bag a lot of goals.



“When he’s on it, he’s streaky. He’s a natural goalscorer, and his movement is mature.



“We liked him at Leicester. He was always happy and had a good attitude, even when he was left out. Maybe that’s why he’s not realised that potential we all thought he would hit,” Lineker concluded.



