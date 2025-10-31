Liverpool Eyeing Ex-Chelsea Star As Arne Slot Replacement

Liverpool are reportedly looking at different managerial options to replace Arne Slot, with Flamengo boss Filipe Luis on their radar.

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle) Filipe Luis is one of the options that Liverpool are looking at to potentially replace Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has endured a torrid start to the new season, with the Merseysiders already thinking about a change at the helm, with the Flamengo boss now a firm option if they relieve Slot of his post.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Arne Slot and Liverpool over the course of the last month. The Dutch boss, who took the club to Premier League glory in his first season at Anfield, is now on the cusp of losing his job after a terrible run of games.

After losing four Premier League games in a row, with the latest of the run coming against Brentford last weekend. Following the visit to Brentford, there were some rumblings that his job could be at stake, although corresponding reports stated Slot remains safe in his role.

The fact that Liverpool then lost to Crystal Palace to be dumped out of the Carabao Cup has renewed the pressure on Slot. Hence, there’s widespread talk of his sacking if Liverpool continue their torrid form, with suggestions that he must win his next three games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Should there be a sacking, there are some options that Liverpool are already considering. The names they want have to work with this expensively assembled squad, and also bring in a style of football reminiscent of the club’s long-standing values.

The current name on their radar is 40-year-old former Chelsea defender and present Flamengo boss Filipe Lus. The Brazilian has done an admirable job at the club and is seen as a big name for the future, as Liverpool are probably not the only club in the race.

Any movement is likely to happen if Liverpool end up sacking Slot, and not anytime before. Luis might be interested in making the switch to Europe at some stage of his managerial career, and if a club like Liverpool comes calling, it may prove too difficult to turn them down.

As the weeks progress, there will be more names mentioned in the media, but for now, the 40-year-old former Chelsea defender seems like an option.



